'Batman' fires BBs at 3 persons

Someone who appeared to be wearing a Batman costume shot BBs at three people on Wednesday night, witnesses told police.

Police Officer George Bruce reported that a man and woman said they were walking westbound on I Avenue when people they didn't know began firing BBs at them. The man told Bruce the BBs flew past their ears as they ran for cover in their home, the report states.

The ruckus caused their dogs to start barking, which drew a nearby man out of his house and into his backyard to find out what was happening. The man told Bruce he heard BBs ping off his house and one BB struck him in the forehead, making him bleed, the report indicates. The man said the person who shot him appeared to be decked out in a Batman costume with long, blonde, straight hair that hung down, Bruce reported.

Woman falls off motorcycle, gets left behind

A woman riding on the back of a motorcycle fell off, but the man driving left her behind and continued on his way late Sunday night.

Officer Carlos Aguayo reported that a witness said when the man driving the motorcycle made a sharp turn onto West Lee Boulevard the woman on the back toppled off. Aguayo watched the man on the motorcycle leave the parking lot of a local business as the woman walked away from the bike and toward the business. Aguayo reported seeing the man run a red light, so he pulled him over and noticed the man had "glassy red eyes and an odor of alcohol," according to the police report.

The man, in slurred speech, told Aguayo that he and the woman had just left a local bar and were headed to buy cigarettes. The woman "flew off but had told him that she was okay," the report states. The man said that he was planning on picking her back up, even though "she had told him that she was not going to ride back again with him," according to the report.