Baby's body found in car in Geronimo

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Geronimo Police Department are investigating the death of a 3-month-old baby apparently left in a parked car most of Tuesday.

Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said authorities were called shortly before 4 p.m. to an address near the Dollar General Store. The sheriff said the baby apparently had been left in the car for hours.

The infant's body was sent to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy. No arrests have been made. The case remains under investigation.

According to KidsAndCars.org, 37 children die each year in the United States after being left in hot vehicles.