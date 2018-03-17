Baby tests positive for illegal drugs

A 25-year-old Lawton woman remains in the county jail on a $50,000 bond after her newborn baby boy tested positive for illegal drugs in mid-February.

Chelsea L. Thompson appeared Friday in Comanche County District Court and was charged with child abuse.

According to an affidavit filed in court, Thompson gave birth to her baby on Feb. 16 at a local hospital, where medical staff discovered that the baby tested positive for "opiates, amphetamines and benzodiazepines."

Benzodiazepines, also known as "benzos," are a class of drugs typically used to treat anxiety. Xanax is an example of a benzo, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The affidavit states that during an interview with a Lawton police detective, Thompson admitted she was a drug user, and prior to knowing she was pregnant, she used heroin, methamphetamine and multiple prescription pills without valid prescriptions.