Awards given out as county livestock show comes to end

The traveling trophy that goes along with winning the Terri Hardzog Memorial Showmanship Award will be Colby Gilpen's for the second year in a row.

Named All-Around Showman as the result of winning a round robin showmanship contest on Friday, he gets $500 in addition to the traveling trophy. He is a member of Lawton FFA.

Cash awards went to all who placed in the top five. Other winners included Mackenzie Pratt of Elgin FFA, who got $250 for second place; Sara Lovett of Chattanooga FFA, $125; Jade Young of Elgin FFA, $75, and Taylor Glover of Elgin 4-H, $50.

Members of the Hardzog family who were on hand for the presentation included Chelsey Stoll, Cindy Hardzog, Katy Hardzog, Jessica Lyle and Haze Stoll.

Don Armes served as announcer and Mitchell Battise of Lawton FFA and Emily Kirk of Chattanooga FFA as presenters at the Saddle & Sirloin Club's awards luncheon on the final day of the Comanche County Livestock Show. Both presenters are candidates for southwest district vice president on the state FFA officer team.

Results of the livestock judging contest held on Wednesday were also announced. The first-place junior team was Cache 1, consisting of Lane Chapman, Joseph Rendina-Brown, Kylee Dodd and Conner Hance. Second-place junior team was Indiahoma 2, made up of Trace Thomason, Eli Fires, Katelyn Kimble and Bailey Plumly.

First-place senior team was Elgin 1, comprised of William Hasenbeck, Morgan Harless, Kenzy Corbett and Jakob McKenzie. Second-place senior team was Elgin 2, with Mariah Latimer, Aries Miller, Lori Langford and Dacie Bridges.

Junior high point individual was Kylee Dodd of Cache, followed by Conner Hance of Cache and Eli Fires of Indiahoma.

Senior high point individual was Brooke Ross of Cache, followed by William Hasenbeck and Jade Young, both of Elgin.

Results of Thursday's cattle fitting contest were also made public. Cora Sullivan, Kolin Quinn and Colby Gilpen made up the first-place team. Finishing second was the team of William Hasenbeck, Tommy Glover and Taylor Glover. In third place were Karly Harris, Kash Harris and Brock Cottrell. Fourth place went to Lane Bridges, Chance Hale and Mason Krey.

John Morris and Cody Barrington presented Comanche County Farm Bureau's Young Farmers Awards. Gracen Wolfe won the junior award, Tristan Simmons the intermediate award and Ariel Campbell the senior award.