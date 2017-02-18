Awards given for city beautification

Residents gathered in downtown Lawton Friday to honor those who work to make the community a better place to live, work and play.

Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority held its annual Eye Candy Awards gala to spotlight those who reach its goals of championing projects that enhance the community, be it landscaping projects, organizing volunteer labor, coordinating events or creating projects.

The evening's top award went to Brenda Spencer-Ragland, who received the Dr. Rosemary Bellino Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is given to an individual who has achieved extraordinary success in transforming community life.

In addition, Jennifer Ellis received the Champion Volunteer Award for her efforts as an active volunteer who consistently goes above and beyond expectations. Charlotte Gagliardi Oates received the Visionary Leader Award, given to those who have a dream for a specific project to improve the community, then pursued it to reality.

Three local businesses received Commercial Eye Candy Awards for beautification efforts on their properties: Eastside Pharmacy, 3612 E. Lee; Fleetway Car Sales, 1621W. Lee; and Gateway Plaza, 5105 Cache Road (between Cache Road and Quanah Parker Trailway).

The Residential Yard of the Year was given to 3109 NE Kingsbriar, the home of Tony and Helena Hutchinson, for Helena's efforts to recreate a German garden.

The Community Project Award was given to Conner Sasseen, a Lawton Christian School junior who is working toward his Eagle Scout rank by coordinating the Ten Commandments Monument project at Central Baptist Church in downtown Lawton. That project, now under construction, is rebuilding a retaining wall for the church and adding a 20-foot by 20-foot Ten Commandments monument.