Award-winning journalist named editor in chief

An award-winning journalist with 18 years of newspaper experience recently began his duties as editor in chief of The Lawton Constitution.

Jacob Brower, 37, was publisher of two small community newspapers in Missouri The Monett Times and Cassville Democrat prior to coming to The Constitution. He led the Democrat to the Missouri Press Association's Gold Cup award as the state's best small-town weekly newspaper three times from 2015-17.

Before coming to Missouri, Brower was editor of The Daily Citizen in Searcy, Ark. The Citizen was named best in state by the Arkansas Press Association and the Arkansas Associated Press for three consecutive years.

Brower was appointed by Dennis Wade, The Constitution's president and publisher.

"We are delighted to have Jacob lead our newsroom," Wade said. "He is a seasoned professional with a passion for doing things right."

Brower said he is excited to be in Lawton, and to have the opportunity to once again focus his full attention on news.

"This is a vibrant community with no shortage of stories to be told," he said. "I have already had the pleasure of meeting some great people here, and I look forward to getting to know more in the years to come."

One of Brower's first newspaper jobs was with The News-Record in Miami, Okla., where he was a reporter from 2003-04. It was there that he met his now-wife, Miami native Kara (Armstrong) Brower. The couple married in northeast Oklahoma in 2010.

"Two of the most important events of my life took place in Oklahoma, so this state holds a special place in my heart," he said.

Brower can be reached by email at jacob.brower@swok.news