Auditions open for LCT's 'Oklahoma'

Lawton Community Theatre will hold auditions for its production of "Oklahoma!" at 7 p.m. tonight at the John Denney Playhouse, 1316 NW Bell. The theater is seeking men and women ages 18 or older.

A product of the team of composer Richard Rodgers and librettist Oscar Hammerstein II, the musical is set in 1906 Oklahoma Territory and tells the romantic story of cowboy Curly McLain and farm girl Laurey Williams.

Sandra Porkony will direct Lawton Community Theatre's production of "Oklahoma!" Those auditioning must take sheet music for a prepared song highlighting their ranges. An accompanist will be available. Those auditioning may provide their own music, but there will be no a cappella auditions.