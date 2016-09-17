Attorney expounds on Sixth Amendment

Every United States citizen's right to a defense no matter how heinous or controversial the crime was brought into sharp focus by attorney Stephen Jones during Cameron University's observance of Constitution Day Friday.

The students, educators and others attending the observance were transported back in time to Oklahoma City at 9:02 a.m. April 19, 1995, and the worst terror attack that happened on U.S. soil to that date. To invoke the horror of that day, Jones used a 10-minute video documentary of the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, its aftermath and the memorial now in place. In a steady, measured voice, he read CBS anchor Dan Rather's words spoken a couple hours after the bombing that killed 168 people, 19 children under six years of age and injured and maimed hundreds others.

Invoking that visceral reaction also brought forward feelings about convicted bomber Timothy McVeigh and many of the other controversial clients and issues Jones has defended in his 50 years as a lawyer.

"I was pretty much there at that moment ... I actually felt myself being there," said Cameron sophomore Jared Hernasy after the presentation. Hernasy, who is studying criminal justice, was only 3 years old at the time of the bombing.

Throughout his presentation, "The Constitution, Controversy and the Right to a Defense," about the Sixth Amendment of the Constitution, which gives citizens the right to counsel for defense, Jones talked about who he has defended, why he said yes to defending seemingly indefensible clients and the reaction he encountered to defending those individuals.

Constitution Day is a federal observance that marks the adoption of the United States Constitution when 39 delegates signed the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. The day also honors those who become U.S. citizens. Although normally observed on Sept. 17, this year it was observed on Sept. 16. The law establishing the holiday in 2004 mandated that publicly funded educational institutions and federal agencies provide Constitution Day educational programming.