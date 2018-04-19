Attendees learn how to stop sexual assaults

Cameron University's McCasland Ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex became a room to learn through discussion about sexual assault and ways to stop it.

By encouraging healthy sexuality, Kimberly Dickman hoped to identify how people can reclaim the ownership of their sexual selves and avoid becoming victims and victimizers.

"Sex is amazing and wonderful," Dickman said. "Sex is perfectly natural but it's not naturally perfect."

Dickman spoke for the college's Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Art Gala as part of the national It's On Us Campaign. The campaign is intended to bring awareness, educate and challenge the community to take action in standing up against sexual assault. The theme, "Ownership, Understanding and Application through the Arts," mixed perfectly with Dickman's keynote address.

Audience participation was a must. Dickman said that dialogue is the first step in putting up blockades to sexual assault. She said you have to work on tackling the risk factors that include unhealthy relationships and lack of education to begin prevention. By using "real words," she spoke in a matter-of-fact manner about sex. Although some giggles arose over the course of her address, a real conversation ensued.

"The language I'm going to be using may not be comfortable," she said. "You can't be coy about it."

Various members of the audience responded to Dickman's query about how their parents taught them about sex. One voiced of conservative parents who took her out of sex education while in school, while another had parents who were a bit more open. A third person's father was a reproductive biologist so the clinical terms and functions were laid out in a matter-of-fact way but the mother simply had said to wait until you get married or at least don't get pregnant. Dickman said that education of basic human needs and desires is rare enough that misinformation tends to go further with Americans than actual facts.

Five healthy sexuality tips to prevent sexual violence offered by Dickman provided food for thought: ending sexual shaming, changing the analogy for consent (stop using baseball terms and try talking about sex like ordering pizza), understand that sex is more than "tubes and body parts," learn to accept rejection, and get real with data.

Stereotypes for sexually active and inactive men and women are often inaccurate and duplicitous. Women who are sexually active are often called a "slut" or "tramp" and, yet, a man will be called a "stud" for the same behavior. Vice versa women and men can carry a stigma for being sexually inactive but women are in a "double-bind."

"Most men are not offenders," Dickman said, "but most offenders are men."

Dickman said that it's not about "man bashing" but that there has to be a man's voice. Otherwise, "no means no" isn't always taken that way.