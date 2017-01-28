ASYMCA helps family get settled in here

The Armed Services YMCA Lawton Fort Sill took a moment to recognize its donors and thank them for making military life easier during Friday's Partner Member Appreciation Breakfast.

James Taylor, 2017 Partner Member Campaign chairman, greeted the donors and thanked them for their contributions. He then introduced the breakfast's testimonial speaker, Casey Furrow, who cradled her sleeping daughter Avaleigh during her talk about the support her and her family have received from the Y.

The Furrow family's first military move was to Lawton from North Carolina. It took the family's belongings longer than they to travel to their new home. So Furrow turned to the Y's Soldier's Closet, where she received a friendly welcome and was assisted with everything she and her family needed things like kitchen supplies and clothes for her 2-year-old son.

Furrow said the Soldier's Closet was like a donation to her family, and it helped them tremendously.

"(The Armed Services Y has) been such a blessing to us, and it's because of your generosity you have helped us and you have helped so many families," Furrow said. "I recommend the Soldier's Closet to any of my friends who need something. It's tremendous what you guys do. You really do make a huge impact on many lives, especially us. I can't tell you how much I appreciate you guys and what you do."

The breakfast concluded with a call to action with Taylor stating that "No act of kindness is ever wasted." He said so far the 2017 Partner Member Campaign has raised $28,000 of its $82,300 goal.

"Monday, Feb. 1, is National Freedom Day. And there's no better way to celebrate our freedom than making a gift to the Armed Services YMCA Partner Member Campaign," Taylor said. "Because of you, the Armed Services YMCA is able to continue making military lives easier for those that protect our freedom."