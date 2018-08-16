ASYMCA begins new program to serve kids before, after school
Thu, 08/16/2018 - 4:22am Grace Leonhart
Carol Herrick, executive director of the Armed Services YMCA in Lawton welcomed a large crowd of well-wishers when a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce was held Wednesday afternoon at the facility.
"We are opening a before- and after-school program and we will have two rooms eventually," Herrick said. "There are lots of positives going for these programs and we are excited about the possibilities."