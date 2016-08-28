Assessors take precautions to deal with risks

It hasn't happened a lot, but more than once over the years Dana Buchanan has knocked on a door to have it opened up by someone standing there with a gun.

They don't know her. She doesn't know them. It can make for some tense moments.

Buchanan, who is the Stephens County assessor, said she's never had any worries of violence go beyond those few tense moments, but she believes more and more these days that it's absolutely necessary to take precautions to keep herself and her employees safe as they go about the business of the county, visually inspecting and sometimes taking pictures and measurements of properties so that property owners might be fairly taxed.

Comanche County Assessor Grant Edwards, too, has had some times on the job when he hasn't felt entirely comfortable.

The fact is, though, both assessors pointed out, that the law mandates all "parcels" of property in counties must be assessed for tax purposes every four years. In Comanche County, Edwards said, there are 55,000 such parcels and assessors are able to get to only about a quarter of them each year, so assessors are actually in the field doing their work every year.

"We are in that visual inspection process right now," he said.

Whereas last year assessors focused mainly on the northeast part of Comanche County, Edwards said, this year they're concentrating more on the northwest part and in the City of Lawton.

In Stephens County, where there are about 30,000 parcels to be assessed, Buchanan said her workers are focusing this year on the northern end of the county, moving from east to west.

Both assessors said vehicles driven by their employees are very identifiable, either white or lime green and well-marked with signs. Assessors all keep identification badges in plain sight. Buchanan said she's even gone so far as to get bright yellow shirts for her employees to wear. She hopes to make it abundantly clear who they are and that they're going onto people's property for strictly legitimate reasons.