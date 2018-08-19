Assaults shine light on prison violence

Two recent assaults at Lawton Correctional Facility (LCF) puts a spotlight on violence within state prisons.

The two assaults happened between a five-day span and both were considered gang-related by investigators.

The first happened Aug. 6. George Haga, 37, was assaulted around 9:40 p.m. by inmates from a facility pod at the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road, according to Matt Elliott, Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) Public Information Manager. Correctional officers found the inmate being kicked, punched and stabbed at the door of the Delta Pod, part of the Gang Housing Unit.