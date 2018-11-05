Arts for All recognizes supporters

As the last of the tents were being raised in Shepler Park on Thursday night for the 44th annual Arts for All festival, volunteers, sponsors and other local arts supporters gathered in the Louise D. McMahon Hall at the Museum of the Great Plains to recognize outstanding contributions to the organization and this year's festival.

Nearly 100 guests were in attendance at the pre-festival soiree, hosted by the Board of Directors of Arts for All Inc.

Many of the guests arrived for the party having just left the festival grounds. Volunteers have been working sun up to sun down all week in preparation for the event, billed as southwest Oklahoma's largest arts festival.

The soiree was a chance for the hardworking volunteers, patrons and sponsors to be honored.

This year, the festival raised nearly $40,000 in sponsorship funds.

Eleven volunteers from Arts for All's member groups were honored with unique art pieces created by Dana Echols, Arts for All's artist of the year.

The volunteer of the year winners were Doris Lambert, for the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra; Cassie Jones, for the Lawton Community Theatre; Koula Lagoutaris, for the Lawton Opera Guild; Lee Alexander, for the Wichita Wildlight Society; Danny Cox, for the Lawton Fort-Sill Arts Council; Dave Sandstrom, for Lawton Pro Musica; Edward Ponce, for Blue Moon Productions; Jim and Diana Mullin, for the Arts for All Festival; Erica Barnes, for the Arts for All Gala; and Santos Rubio, for the Arts for All Board.

Clem Wehner, former Arts for All president, presented each of the volunteers with their awards.

In addition to the volunteers, individual sponsors were also recognized during the event.