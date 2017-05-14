Artistic duo spends perfect Mother’s Day

This year marks a particularly special Mother's Day for Brenda Shehan and Max Paul.

The grandmother-and-grandson duo are participating in their first Arts for All Festival together this year. Shehan, a longtime participant, has helped nurture her grandson's talents since he was a young boy. This year, she decided it was time for him to take his first major step as an artist and enter his work in his first show.

"He's a very prolific artist," she said. "I knew I was coming so I asked him, 'How would you like to sell some things in my booth?' He thought it was a good idea."

The idea blossomed and took on a life of its own. Shehan spoke to festival organizers and helped encourage them to bring back the emerging artist booth again. Instead of selling some of his work in his grandmother's booth, Paul will have his own booth alongside other emerging artists. To top it off, he said, the emerging artist booth is literally right next to his grandmother's.

"This definitely helps me out," Paul said. "I don't think I would have as much confidence in doing it if I was just here by myself."

Paul knew he had a love of the arts ever since he started doodling on his papers in grade school. He was following in the footsteps of Shehan, who has made a life for herself as an artist for as long as Paul can remember. As he grew older, he began trying to hone and focus his talents. He drew inspiration from the album cover art of one of his favorite bands.

"I do ink drawings, most of which are pretty abstract or surreal," he said. "I'll do a portrait or something like that, here or there, but most of it is on the abstract side."

Paul credits Shehan for continually offering support and advice. She buys him supplies he needs, which can become expensive quickly. She takes him to art shows and galleries. But, most importantly, she offers encouragement.

"She encourages me and gives me ideas that I can do within my style and the direction I'm already heading in," Paul said.

Shehan always saw the talent in her grandson. She designed and helped implement a cultural arts program at his elementary school for Paul and his brother. She volunteered for nine years in the program and did many art projects in and around the school. She said Paul always had the talent, so she just wanted to give him a little nudge.