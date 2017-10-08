Artillery Museum plans event

The Field Artillery (FA) Museum will have its monthly muzzle loading artillery demonstration Saturday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon at the Field Artillery Museum, 238 Randolph Road.

The Fort Sill Gun Detachment will use a Model 1841 six-pounder field gun for the demonstration. Interpreters will discuss the ammunition available and the gun's use in the 1840-1870 timeframe.

The event is free and open to the public. Civilians without a Department of Defense-issued ID card should go through the Visitor Control Center, just inside the perimeter fence on the east side of Sheridan Road, for access to the demonstration.