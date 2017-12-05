Artifacts of WWI to be showcased

The Field Artillery (FA) Museum will have its monthly muzzle loading artillery demonstration Saturday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon at the Field Artillery Museum, 238 Randolph Road. It is free and open to the public.

The Field Artillery Museum will feature "World War I Hands-On" from 1:30-2:15 p.m., allowing visitors to check out original World War I American and German weapons, uniforms and equipment.

The Fort Sill National Historic Landmark also will present its monthly U.S. marshal program at the Guardhouse from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.