Arrest made in shooting

A Lawton man was arrested Wednesday following a shooting and robbery on Monday morning at a club west of Lawton.

Jamal L. Smith Jr., 24, is charged with first-degree robbery and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. The Comanche County District Attorney's Office obtained a warrant for Smith's arrest on Wednesday and Lawton police arrested him.

Club manager shot

The initial investigation by the Comanche County Sheriff's Office revealed that Apolonio Barrientes, 44, was shot Monday morning at Cowgirls Men's Club, 12305 Cache Road.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Kenny Stradley said Barrientes is the manager of the club and Smith is an ex-employee. According to an affidavit filed in court, a witness saw Smith knock on Barrientes' apartment door, located behind the club, around 8:30 a.m.

Thirty minutes later, Barrientes, bleeding from the head, arrived at a convenience store at Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road. Barrientes told police that Smith robbed him, beat him, "shot him in the chin" with a gun and "physically broke" his leg, the affidavit states.

Investigators saw pools of blood in the parking lot of the club, along with a bullet and a bullet casing. Inside the club's office, Barrientes' safe had been rummaged through and Smith took property from the safe, according to court records.

The wiring of a video surveillance camera was also "strewn around," the affidavit indicates.

Lawton police Detective Charlie Whittington said officers were in the 2500 block of Avenue I on an unrelated assignment Wednesday when they spotted a man who matched the description of the shooting suspect riding a bicycle, and his identify was confirmed.