Armed Forces Day Parade to be held today

Melinda Kukurich says she's lost count of how many years she's chaired the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Armed Forces Day Parade.

"Probably eight. But I've been involved for a long time," she said Friday.

She likes organizing the parade because "my grandfather served, our military, this is all I know. The uniform. It just makes you want to go out there and show them and appreciate them. So that's my way of giving back."

She admits she's always nervous the night before the parade.

"I never sleep. But it's going to be wonderful. It's going to be big. It's just going to be great. We have so many entries, and with the military vehicles, if you're wondering what makes all that noise out there, you get to see it (today)," Kukurich said. "Come out and enjoy the parade. Show our military your support. That's why we're here."

More than 500 soldiers will be marching. Other sights include the costumed Paws With Love, the USO mobile unit and much more.

"It's everything from apartments to businesses to just local people wanting to support and be out there showing our troops how much we care," she said.

She promises the weather's going to be nice.

The parade starts at 10 a.m., but C Avenue will be closed at 5:30 a.m. today. Entries can begin lining up around 8 a.m., when all side streets of C Avenue and South 11th/Fort Sill Boulevard start closing. The intersection of Gore and Fort Sill boulevards and the Cache Road and Interstate 44 off-ramps to Northwest 2nd will start closing at 8:30 a.m.

Judging of floats will begin at 8:30 a.m. The winners will get plaques and bragging rights.

"We also have a horse judge this year because we have so many horse entries, horse riding groups, that we would like to judge them as well," said Kukurich, who had four or five riding clubs signed up as of noon Friday. Equestrian entries will stage on the east end of the Central Mall parking lot and the soldiers on the west end.

There will be plenty of law enforcement and firefighter vehicles as well. By midday Friday, the number of parade entries had climbed to 102.

The route will be the same as last year's. Entries will proceed west on C to South 11th and turn north. The parade will end at the intersection of Northwest Ferris Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard.

There will be a reviewing stand on the Lawton Plaza at the intersection of Gore and "Heroes Boulevard" (South 11th/Fort Sill Boulevard). Bleachers will be set up for spectators on the west side of the street.

Kukurich has one word of warning: "Please don't throw the candy. I know the children like it, but for the safety of the kids, because these military vehicles are so big, we want to make sure that nobody gets hurt running out and trying to get the candy."

After the parade, be sure to check out the Armed Forces Day Music Festival and Red Dirt BBQ going on in Elmer Thomas Park from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The headliner will be the Mike McClure Band. Sponsors include the Comanche Nation, First Mortgage Company and Classic Lawton Chevrolet.