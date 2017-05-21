Armed Forces celebration continues in Elmer Thomas

Southwest Oklahomans celebrated the military and sunshine while enjoying food and music Saturday in Elmer Thomas Park.

The all-day event was the culmination of the community's Armed Forces Day celebration and followed the annual parade through downtown.

Participant said they enjoyed the community feel of the event.

"It's a great opportunity to get out and do something with the community," Pvt. 2 Todd Melancon said. "We haven't been out much as our AIT (advanced individualized training) is a year long."

Trayveyon Smallwood and Trequan Liu were busy cooking slabs of ribs at their barbecue station.

"We just cook ribs and barbecue at home and enjoy doing it," Liu said. "We like home cooking, and there might be a restaurant coming soon."

The crowd was also got up close and personal with military vehicles of all sizes.

"This event is the best thing that's ever happened to Lawton," Sgt. Torrence Edwards said. "It's a real morale booster and it really brings the community together. It shows the civilian population what we actually do and what kind of equipment we use."

The rib cookoff proceeds will go to C.A.S.A. (Court Appointed Special Advocate,) which helps children in the court system who don't have anyone to advocate for them.

Wilma Whittaker, director of C.A.S.A. said that the office headquartered in Lawton serves Comanche, Stephens, Jefferson and Jackson Counties in Oklahoma and that there are 78 children currently in the courts and 45 to 48 volunteers.

"We really need more volunteers to help these children out," Whittaker said. "We appreciate the volunteers who are assisting right now, but we always need more."

Speaking of children, David Araujo was there with his family, and he commented very positively on this event.

"This is very nice," Araujo said. "We have been to the event before and it is always very family oriented."

Dave and Jaylene Lander were there for the first time to cook ribs.

"This is the first time I've ever entered a competition, but I'm getting in my groove now," Dave Lander said.