Area students earn honors at East Central

East Central University, Ada, just released the list of students from Southwest Oklahoma who made the fall semester president's and dean's honor rolls.

The President's Honor Roll is reserved for students who earned a 4.0 grade point average or all A's in their courses, while the Dean's Honor Roll is reserved for students having at least a 3.33 grade point average, with no grade lower than a C. At least 12 credit hours must have been completed in the semester to be included on either honor roll.

Area students on the President's Honor Roll include: Chance Hogstad, Comanche; Jessica Potter, Cyril; Hayden Moore, Duncan; and, Brooke Williams, Fort Cobb.

Area students on the Dean's Honor Roll include: Bailee Hancock, Comanche; Ty Brady, Duncan; Emily Ross, Lawton; and Calle Kovar, Anne Wortham and Christopher Franz of Marlow.