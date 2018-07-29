Application for free, reduced meals ready
Sun, 07/29/2018 - 2:49am Staff
The 2018-19 Free and Reduced Meal application for Lawton Public Schools is now available. The application must be renewed yearly no matter the previous year's status.
"We encourage everyone to fill out the School Meal application," said Steve Dyer, LPS director of child nutrition. "This not only determines if you qualify for the free or reduced school meals, but also helps with funding in many other areas at the school your child attends."