Apache resident will share singing talent

APACHE Rissa Watson is ready to share her talent with the whole country after her audition on "American Idol."

The Apache resident has been a mainstay in local restaurants and festivals with her guitar and vocals. Apache Rattlesnake Restival visitors, Mi Familia customers and patrons of many businesses from Lawton to Elk City and Weatherford know her sound. And now the rest of the country will get its first glimpse of Watson when she makes her appearance on the revitalized musical talent show, which starts Sunday on ABC.

"I knew I could do something with this," Watson said. "Even if it's just a baby step toward something better, I'm willing to do whatever it takes to put myself out there and reach more people."

Watson has had an affinity for singing for as long as she can remember. As a child, she grew up listening to her mother, Jennifer, play the piano in their home. She followed in those footsteps and taught herself how to play the piano at 7 years old. Seven years later, at 14, she received her first guitar. Inspired by the new instrument, she wrote her first song. She wouldn't write another one for a while.

"That first one was just kind of a luck thing," Watson said. "I didn't write anything for maybe two years. Then I started writing again and I was producing solidly about a song every 10 days there for a couple of months. I went from singing covers to solidly writing my own music."

Watson saw in herself a talent that, if nurtured properly, could become something great. She worked hard, practicing any chance she could, because she saw the potential.