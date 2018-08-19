Apache Casino hosts historic day at tables

For Eric Morris, Friday was just another stop on a cross-country trip in which he and his wife, who live in Cincinnati, Ohio, would go to Nevada, California and Oklahoma to partake in two things they enjoy visiting their children and relaxing at some casinos.

Lawton was one of the stops on their trip as they visited their son, who is stationed at Fort Sill. He and his wife researched reviews of local casinos and settled on Apache Casino Hotel.