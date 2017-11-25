Animal Shelter will hold over its Black Friday Sale today

Lawton Animal Shelter's Black Friday Sale is being held over for a second day.

The shelter staff is coordinating another day of animal adoptions, adapting Thanksgiving Week's traditional Black Friday sales for their use to help match their dogs and cats to new fur-ever homes. The best part is those adoptions are free: Animal Shelter Supervisor Russell Anderson said an "angel" donated enough money to cover the cost of any adoption that was made Friday or will be made today. That means "zero down, zero financing," Anderson said with a laugh.

Friday's sale was successful, with more than 20 residents finding new pets from among the dogs and cats that were available, and many people were already waiting in line when the doors opened at 11 a.m.

"I haven't seen those types of lines in a while," Anderson said of Friday's success.

The doors will open at 10 a.m. today and residents will have until 2 p.m. to find new pets from among 13 dogs and 14 cats that are available, and Anderson said finding homes for all 27 will clear the shelter of all adoptable pets. Available animals have been spayed or neutered, are current on age-appropriate vaccinations and have been microchipped, meaning they are ready to go home and become loving companions.