Anderson overcomes devastating stroke, keeps walking route

Eddie Anderson wears many hats. Those of husband, father, brother and uncle happen to be his favorites but perhaps best known to the Lawton community is that of the diligent, humming mailman.

He's had 38 years to adjust that cap.

"I love my job," Anderson, 62, said nodding. "It gets me up in the morning."

Between the camaraderie of fellow carriers at work and the acts of kindness demonstrated by his clientele, Anderson said his career for the U.S. Postal Service has been nothing short of a blessing.

"I know my customers and, to me, a lot of them are my friends," he said. "The service you give to your community members is the best part of being a mailman getting to know everyone and coming into contact with them on a day-to-day basis.

"My postmaster and my supervisor say, 'I pay your salary,' but it's really the people I deliver mail to the people I serve that pay my salary. I do all I do for the people I serve."

He can be spotted carrying out his route and carrying a lot of tunes near Comanche County Memorial Hospital most days. He prides himself on only 30 minutes worth of driving for nearly 400 stops, with the rest of his course "all dismount and walking."