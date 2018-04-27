American hero saves woman from choking on chicken

One of America's heroes successfully used the Heimlich maneuver to save the day for a couple celebrating aboard the Showboat Branson Belle on Saturday.

Master Sgt. Matthew Sims is the senior clinical non-commissioned officer for Reynolds Army Health Clinic and a longtime combat medic. He and his wife of 17 years, Tina, went on a little trip to Branson, Mo., which is one of their favorite places to go. At the request of fathers of some soldiers Sims had saved in Iraq, the mayor of Branson gave Sims the key to the city about a year ago.

"My wife and I go to Branson quite a bit. Very, very patriotic town. They love military. They're veteran-friendly," Sims said.

He was wearing his Army dress uniform when they went out on the Saturday night showboat cruise on Table Rock Lake. About 15 or 20 minutes into the cruise, a woman in the audience started to choke on her dinner.

"No one really knew what to do. Some folks started to panic a little bit. Her husband tried to do the Heimlich on her with no success," Sims said.

The master sergeant realized what was happening, got up and told the couple he was a medic and an emergency medical technician, and he would be able to help. He attempted the Heimlich maneuver but the first few pumps didn't do any good. The woman started to turn blue. She then started to get lightheaded and pass out.

Sims weighed his options. A medical evacuation was not possible out on the lake. A more drastic solution is the cricothyroidotomy, an incision made through the skin and cricothyroid membrane to establish a patent airway during certain life-threatening situations.

"Of course I didn't have any equipment to do that with. I normally would use a scalpel, gauze, things like that, medical equipment. The only thing that I was able to consider doing it with was a steak knife and a straw from dinner," Sims said.

Before attempting that minor surgical procedure in the middle of a ship, he considered that now that the woman was semi-conscious and relaxed, he should try some more abdominal thrusts.

"And I did, and luckily the piece of chicken she was choking on flew out. She immediately started breathing again, and woke up, and her color came back, and she was fine. We got her up and walked her around the ship, and 15 minutes later she was fine. Sitting back down, eating the rest of her dinner.

"And then the show went on. There was a lot of veterans on the ship, and they all wanted to talk to me. A few of them asked where I was stationed."

Sims said it felt good to be of help. The couple came and took a cellphone picture of them together and said, "Thanks for saving us!"

"It's just something that any person would do if they had the skill and knowledge to do it," Sims said. "It's not that I did anything special. It's just that I was there at the right time, in the right spot and with the right training.

"Being a combat medic is probably the best job in the Army. You get to serve your country, you get to save people's lives, and you get a paycheck for doing it. I love what I do."