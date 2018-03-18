American bride lived life of grace in England

While the story of Cornelia Martin isn't as well-known as some other "dollar princesses" it was every bit as glamorous.

William George Robert, Earl of Craven, and Miss Cornelia Martin, the only daughter of Bradley Martin of New York, were married today at New York's fashionable Grace Church in the presence of over 2000 elite members of New York and English society. The bride was 17 and had not yet "come out." The groom was 25. The bride's mother was the daughter of Isaac Sherman, who had made his fortune in the railroads. Her father, was descended from an old Albany family, reported the April 18, 1893, "San Francisco Call."

The bride's gown, made by Worth, was of white satin with no embellishment. Jewels were thought to be out of place owing to her youth and the fact that she had never been introduced to society. The bridesmaids wore pink silk and crepe with Gainsborough hats.

Lavish roses, lilies, tropical palms;gifts of exquisite diamonds, pearls

The floral display at the church and the reception in the Martin home was lavish. The canopy leading from the street was filled with palms and white-blooming shrubs and was adorned with a huge arch of white lilies. Inside were large arrangements of roses and the stairway was lined with bunches of roses. The dining-room was banked to the ceiling with tall tropical palms behind and overhanging the buffet table, which was lavishly filled with roses, stated the "Call."

Gifts included a collarette of diamonds from the dowager Countess of Craven. It was one of her own wedding presents, set with the rarest and most perfect old Indian diamonds, and was for many seasons the talk of London.