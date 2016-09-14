Staff and residents at the Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center are hoping to get into the swing by bringing awareness to Alzheimer's disease for an entire week.

Alzheimer's Awareness Week will begin with a Vietnam veterans welcome home reception at 1 p.m. on Monday, according to Michelle Dean, recreation specialist for the memory care unit.

"Our Alzheimer's Walk will take place here at the Veterans Center at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, and we have several events taking place prior to the walk on Friday," Dean said. "This is different than the national. This is strictly for the center. All our proceeds will go back into the center for our veterans, with the hopes of purchasing a two-seated swing. It's handicapped accessible for wheelchairs. That is the goal. That is what we're shooting for."

On Sept. 20, staff will celebrate Purple Day. Everyone will be encouraged to dress in purple. Each will donate $2 to go toward purchase of the swing.

"It will be a very casual day," Dean said. "Then at 6 p.m. that evening, we're going to have a 'Dementia Care for America's Heroes' movie. It is a wonderful movie. It will be for residents as well as family members to come in and watch."

Then on Sept. 21, the center will have a Support the Spouse celebration at 1 p.m. with cake and coffee. "What that is, is for any spouse that has a veteran here," Dean said. "It's not just for the yellow wing (the Alzheimer's and dementia unit). It is for the entire center for them to know that we are here and we care. We're also inviting BrookRidge Retirement Community. They've got a great support group going on."

There are also individuals who live at BrookRidge who have spouses at the VA center.

"We're also going to have a purple balloon release on Sept. 22," Dean said. "That's where they donate a dollar. We'll do that during lunchtime. They will write their loved one's name on the balloon and release that. It's going to be out here on the back patio courtyard."