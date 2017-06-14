Always clear

The Lawton Fire Department's station No. 5 received a surprise honor Tuesday from the National Weather Service.

For the last 50 years, the station has gathered weather statistics from temperatures to precipitation totals and sent it to the NWS in Norman. There, the data is examined and used in research to continue to improve meteorological data that could lead to more accurate forecasts and further advanced warnings in the event of severe weather.

LFD Maj. Dudley Teeter was on-hand Tuesday to receive an award and plaque recognizing the station for its half-century of service from Forrest Mitchell, an observations program leader and forecaster for the NWS. He was unaware the station was even being honored until he received a phone call from Mitchell earlier in the morning with a message to expect his arrival.

"This is something we're proud of," Teeter said. "We take the samples of the precipitation each day and send it in to the NWS. We never thought we'd get anything like this for doing that."

The station has continued to take precipitation totals since 1967, but stopped collecting temperature readings once the new building was constructed. Teeter, who admitted he didn't even know himself until he was told by Mitchell, said the department stopped taking temperatures because the concrete the building is made out of collects the heat from the sun, making any readings inaccurate. Those duties are have been passed to the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport, which also collects a second precipitation reading for the city of Lawton.