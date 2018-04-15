All ages enjoying free activities at Rec Center

Free, creative activities for children and adults are in full swing this spring at Owens Recreation Center, 1405 NW 11th.

The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department is offering sewing, crocheting, painting and yoga classes to anyone age 10 and up.

The classes are not only fun and educational, but they also promote mental wellness and freedom of expression, according to Arlington Faauaa, assistant activities coordinator at the Owens Recreation Center.

Michell Rosario, activities coordinator, said she planned the classes during the first week of April in the wake of the teacher walkout.

"These are activities to get students out of the house and learning a new craft," she said.

Rosario teaches the sewing and crochet classes, while Faauaa oversees painting, and Dru Rosario leads yoga.

Lawtonians ranging in age from 10 to over 55 have participated in the classes, Michell Rosario said. Because of the good turnout in the classes, she will continue to offer the classes with school back in session.