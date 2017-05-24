Airport runway, new fire station projects planned to begin this fall

Officials at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport are preparing for major projects this year: construction of a new fire station on the airport's northern edge and a repair program on the runway.

The runway's crack and joint seal repair project will take priority, under safety guidelines established by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Airport Director Barbara McNally said Tuesday when she was updating the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority, the airport's governing board.

The runway rehabilitation is part of the interim step that airport officials decided on in October 2016, after they received the welcome news that heavy aircraft could resume landing on the runway. The airport authority decided in February 2016 to ban heavy aircraft from landing in all but emergency situations because a preliminary engineer report indicated heavy aircraft were causing extensive cracking on the runway and in some taxiway and apron areas.

Later that year, a more in-depth engineering study found the pavement damage was instead being caused by water under the runway, and allowing heavy aircraft to resume landings would have less effect than would work to resolve the underground water issue. Airport officials committed to that recommendation, accepting $2.5 million worth of projects to control the water under the runway and implementing a new crack seal and joint seal program.

McNally said because the runway work is a safety issue, the Federal Aviation Administration now considers that Lawton's number one priority, pushing plans for a new fire station to number two.

She said she expects the runway work to begin in September, with the contractor limited to night work to avoid conflicts with general aviation traffic. She said that means the contractor will begin work after 10 p.m., when the last commercial flight of the day has landed and be done by 5 a.m., to make time for the first commercial departure of the day. She said that means normal air traffic flow will be observed during daylight hours, but the instrument landing system will be turned off at night when the runway is closed.

The crack and joint seal project is expected to extend the runway's life by 10 years.

Airport officials also hope to have a contractor selected by fall on a project to build a new fire station on Bishop Road, on the airport's northern boundary.

Construction of that joint use facility is a joint project between the airport and the City of Lawton, which staffs the station with four "regular" firefighters who handle fire calls in south Lawton as well as a two-man crew that handles aviation-related emergencies (all firefighters who work at the station have that specialized aviation training).

The airport authority reinforced its commitment to the project Tuesday by approving $416,000 to cover grant administration, final designs, construction administration and project inspection.

The 1970s-era station is being rebuilt because of extensive damage, and construction funds are coming from three sources. The FAA is providing $2.4 million for the project in discretionary funding, while additional money will come from the Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission and the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority.