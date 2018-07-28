Airport project set to start in September, will cause runway closures

Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is looking at an early September start date on a project that will prompt some closures of its runway during "off" hours.

Hi-Lite Airfield Services was selected by the airport's governing board in May to handle a $511,348.75 project that will scrape accumulated tire rubber from the runway, then paint new markings on the concrete pavement. Those fading markings have been cited in certification inspections that the Federal Aviation Administration has conducted in the last two years.