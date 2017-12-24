Airport officials seek ways to boost their levels of passengers

Officials at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport are exploring options to increase their passenger levels to help restore a daily American Eagle flight.

The airport lost one of its daily flights Dec. 15 when American Eagle canceled what had been a 6 p.m. outbound flight to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The decision leaves Lawton with only three daily flights until at least March 30, airport officials said last week.

Airport Director Barbara McNally said last month that the decision was based on enplanements: while American Eagle wants a load factor (passengers in seats) of at least 90 percent to meet its "profitable" designation, Lawton has been averaging load factors of about 65 percent. Cutting one of Lawton's four daily flights would help the airline meet its goal with three daily flights, as long as total enplanements remain the same.

Like other regional airports, Lawton's carrier has transitioned to larger regional jets. For Lawton, that means a 70-passenger regional jet links the city to Dallas-Fort Worth (although those jets actually hold 67 passengers, airport officials said). But while Lawton officials had hoped that the larger jets would attract more passengers, they haven't seen the jump they expected.

Enplanements down

McNally said the problem can be readily seen by looking at total enplanements for 2017. American Eagle has had 20,616 empty seats on the fights that have taken off from Lawton for the first 11 months of 2017, and 25,111 empty seats on aircraft that have landed at Lawton between January and November. That's an average enplanement of 65 to 67 percent for an average week, although flights frequently are full on weekends, airport officials said.

The percentage of passengers on outbound flights (those heading to Dallas) have ranged from a high of 76.99 in February to a low of 55.95 in March. For inbound passengers (those coming from Dallas), January flights had an average of 80.08 percent passenger loads, while June through September ranged from 62.95 to 67.12 percent.

McNally said American Eagle made the decision in the fall to move Lawton's fourth flight of the day to another market with a 90 percent load factor, meaning Lawton will have to increase its passenger levels to regain that flight next spring. She said American Eagle has said it would revisit its decision in March, and members of the airport authority are working with others in the community to increase enplanements so Lawton can regain its fourth daily flight.

McNally said in November that while enplanements had picked up in recent weeks, they had fallen off over the summer months when compared to 2016.