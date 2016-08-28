Airport may be its own fixed base operator

Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport's governing body is negotiating an agreement that would allow the airport to handle its own fixed base operations.

A proposal that would have brought a new fixed base operator (FBO) and new aviation services to the airport hit a snag last week after members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority unanimously reaffirmed their decision to allow current FBO LaSill Aviation to transfer its existing lease to Cobra Kai, an aviation company based in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Cobra Kai had been in discussions with LaSill Aviation to assume FBO operations (providing aviation services such as fueling and maintenance) while adding flight schools and other aviation-related services. Last week's action by the airport authority means LaSill Aviation can transfer its lease as is, meaning Cobra Kai would work under the same provisions.

That existing lease has five more years to run and sets criteria for operations, to include rental fees on the facilities LaSill leases from the airport and payment of 8.5 cents per gallon of aviation fuel sold to aviation traffic.

Can't afford rent, fueling fee

Martin Bohn, one of Cobra Kai's owners, had sought modifications of that lease when he met with members of the airport authority's leasing committee, saying he couldn't afford to continue paying rent or the fueling fee.

In an e-mail dated Aug. 19, Bohn asked the leasing committee to waive those fees indefinitely, saying it wasn't feasible for Cobra Kai to accept a $20,000-per-month loss of revenue "for the foreseeable time without a plan from the Airport Management in place before we sign the contract."

The issue driving negotiations is the same one forcing LaSill owners to step down: a loss of fueling revenue from military transport flights. Earlier this year, the airport banned most heavy aircraft from landing except in emergency situations because of extensive deterioration of the runway.

Engineers have said limiting airport traffic to lighter aircraft, such as American Eagle and general aviation, will extend the life of the runway pavement. Without that ban on "heavies," engineers estimated there would be less than three years of life remaining in the runway.