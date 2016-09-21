Airport continuing to analyze runway condition

Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport's governing board has granted a week extension to the engineering firm evaluating the airport's runway and taxiways.

Engineers began their explorations in late July after being hired by the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority to test all aviation-related pavement and gather data that airport officials need to solicit funds to rebuild the deteriorating runway.

Extensive cracking in the central segment of the runway and on Taxiway A has airport officials concerned and prompted the airport authority to agree with an administrative recommendation earlier this year to ban heavy aircraft from landing at the airport, except in emergencies. Engineers who did a preliminary estimate on the runway and taxiway pavements had said continued landings by all aircraft, most notably heavy aircraft used in charter flights and for military transports, would contribute to continued deterioration of the runway and could mean less than four years of life remaining on that pavement.

Limiting landings to American Eagle flights, general aviation traffic and to an occasional "heavy" would lengthen the lifespan, engineers said.

Earlier this year, airport officials approved a pavement analysis for the airport, but they recently broadened the scope to include a hydrological study after preliminary analysis revealed higher-than-expected water levels in testing wells and under some runway sections. KSA, the engineering firm hired to do the analysis, was given a quick turnaround time on its work and had committed to submitting its report by early October.