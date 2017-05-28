Airport board anticipates surplus for fiscal year

Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport's governing board has set the facility's budget for 2017-18, a budget that reflects a surplus of revenue for the first time in years.

Airport Director Barbara McNally said the comfortable budget position is possible because the airport has become its own fixed base operator, the name given to the entity that handles fueling and other air services provided for the aircraft that land in Lawton. While the airport has long contracted with private entities to provide those FBO services, the airport assumed those duties in October 2016 after canceling its lease with LaSill Aviation. That entity said it was no longer economically feasible to be the FBO because the airport had banned heavy aircraft from landing, a policy decision (rescinded later that year) that was critical because those aircraft purchase large amounts of fuel.

While the airport has always received a percentage of the revenue that resulted from the sale of jet and general aviation fuel, it now reaps all the benefits, as well as revenue generated by other services provided by the nine-member FBO staff designated Lawton Aviation Services.

"It's always nice to approve a budget that shows a profit," said Ed Petersen, a member of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority, the airport's governing board.

In addition, the airport also is operating its public parking lot, when it traditionally has contracted out that service to a private vendor who paid the airport a percentage of the revenue. Last year, the airport authority adopted a plan to automate the parking lot, meaning it receives all the revenue from patrons who pay to park their vehicles in the public parking lot.

The airport also expects to see $38,503 more in revenue from the three car rental firms that are located within their terminal, as well as $25,370 more in landing fees because American Eagle now is using regional jets (landing fees are based on the aircraft's weight). Combined with an expected increase of revenue from Lawton Air Services, the airport is projecting a gross profit of $218,946.37 for the 2017-2018 fiscal year that runs from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018.

In all, budget revenues are projected at $840,620.12 from Lawton Aviation Services and $147,596.17 from rentals, which, combined with commissions, gives the airport an estimated $1.744 million in revenues in the next fiscal year.

Car rentals are the largest contributor to revenues at $390,503.76, with public parking in second place at $254,000 and American Eagle landing fees in third place at $80,370.

For Lawton Aviation Services, the largest revenue producer is fuel sales, with jet fuel sales projected at $341,139.48, aviation gas sales at $146,000 and diesel/unleaded sales at $9,000. The $840,620.12 in total revenues also includes $175,000 from consignments, $95,990.64 from hangar rentals and $35,000 from mechanic services. In all, the airport is projecting it will make $302,320.12 more in revenue from Lawton Aviation Services.