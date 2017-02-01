After holidays, students head back to school

On Wednesday, drivers will need to slow down in school zones as local school children will head back to school on foot, on bikes and by bus.

AAA Oklahoma reminds drivers and pedestrians to be especially alert and aware during, before and after school hours.

For those who don't have children in school, the influx of children on the sidewalks, streets and crosswalks can be a surprise, said Chuck Mai, vice president of public affairs for AAA Oklahoma.

"Unfortunately, about the last thing these youngsters will be thinking about is traffic safety," Mai said, adding that parents need to remind their children about being careful around cars and for drivers to watch for the unexpected.

Some safety tips for both pedestrians and drivers include: