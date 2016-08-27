ADA Stoneman leaves to be US attorney in OKC

Friday was Mark Stoneman's last day as assistant district attorney for Comanche County. After seven years in that post, Stoneman is assuming duties as assistant U.S. attorney for the criminal division of the Western District of Oklahoma.

With that, Stoneman will change from county to federal employment and operate from the district's headquarters at the William J. Holloway Jr. U.S. Courthouse in downtown Oklahoma City. The Western District comprises the western half of Oklahoma, including Comanche and other area counties.

Stoneman, a Lawton native, is a graduate of MacArthur High School. He then graduated from Baylor University before joining the Air Force for 4 years, where he served as nuclear missile operations officer. He then graduated from the University Oklahoma Law School. During a brief period in law school, Stoneman served as an intern at the Office of General Counsel at the headquarters of the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, D.C.

After graduating from law school, Stoneman was hired as assistant district attorney for Comanche County by District Attorney Fred Smith in 2009.

"This was my first legal job," he said. "Lawton is my hometown. For seven years, the law enforcement family has been my extended family. It's hard to say goodbye."

Stoneman said during his seven years as assistant district attorney he prosecuted thousands of criminal cases, the vast majority of which ended with a conviction usually by guilty pleas before going to trial. He said he helped prosecute two capital murder cases in which the state sought the death penalty: one for which he was co-counsel and one as sole counsel.