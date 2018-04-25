Accident kills SUV driver

A Tuesday afternoon wreck killed one driver and hospitalized another.

First responders were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 4500 block of West Gore following the collision between two SUVs one gold, the other silver. Both vehicles' drivers were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the silver SUV was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the gold SUV was driving westbound on Gore Boulevard when the silver SUV pulled out from the driveway of a private business and collided into the oncoming vehicle, said LPD Sgt. Tim Jenkins, information officer. A witness described it as a T-bone wreck.