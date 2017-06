The Tiger Warriors Karate Academy will have bingo at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Comanche Nation Elder Center, 1107 SW H. Bring daubers. All donations go to the Lawton Karate School Mission Fund. Food and drinks will be available. Cake walk.

Bingo: 20 sheets for $20 with each additional sheet $1; two blackout games for $25 Wal-Mart cards. Call 351-8875.