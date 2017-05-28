Academy kids use science to catch a thief

It took a week of detailed research into a witness' statement and research into evidence left at the scene, including fingerprints and hair analysis and DNA from blood drops, but the 25 forensic detectives attending the Science Detectives Summer Academy at Cameron University were able to name the nefarious culprit from a list of four suspects Carmen Cosas, a lab manager at the university.

The week devoted to Cameron's annual Science Detectives Summer Academy for the eighth- through 10th-grade students started quietly enough, said Dana Lee, Cameron biology professor. This year is the second year that the academy has focused on studying DNA.

On the first morning in class, "I was just teaching about what we would do for the week, and then campus police came in and alerted them about the supposed crime," Lee said, explaining she came up with the idea to teach about DNA processing by using a simulated crime scene. The crime that the students were asked to solve involved the thwarted stealing of a real mammoth tusk kept in a glass case in the university's Science Complex the same building in which the academy was being held.

When the police asked the students if they could help solve the crime and find the perpetrator, they answered yes. Lee divided the students were into six groups for the investigation. Then all of the students suited up in gowns, shoe covers, gloves and goggles.

"I thought it was real at first, but then they asked if we could help, so I knew it wasn't," said Alyssa Price, who is interested in forensics and was assigned to the shutterbug group, which took photos of the crime scene and put numbered placards down where evidence was discovered.