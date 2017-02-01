9 counties fail audit on property values

TULSA (AP) Nine Oklahoma counties failed an audit over the state's protocol on property valuation but the state auditor said he's hopeful that all will comply soon, resulting in an uptick in state revenue.

"Originally, only 28 (counties) passed and now we're down to only nine not passing," state Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones said. "And based on the information we have now, if things continue, we anticipate five of those will pass next year."

The Tulsa World reported Monday that the counties that aren't complying have not yet fully implemented a specific computer software system used in property appraisals. Haskell County is one of the counties that failed, but County Assessor Roger Ballard said the software system is now in place and the county should be in compliance next year.

"As soon as they do the audit, we'll be back in compliance," Ballard said.

The other counties that failed the audit were: Bryan, Choctaw, Johnston, Latimer, McCurtain, Murray, Okfuskee and Seminole counties, all in the southeast part of the state. Four counties Tulsa, Oklahoma, Canadian and Lincoln received a perfect score.