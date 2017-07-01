8 new police officers join Lawton force

The Lawton Police Department added eight officers to its roster Friday with the graduation of Class 2016-10.

Lt. Brad Davis, the Training Division commander, congratulated the new officers at the graduation ceremony at the Great Plains Technology Center.

"We want to thank the new officers and we'd also like to thank the families who stuck it out when the new officers were in the academy," Davis said. "I'm sure that they came home frustrated, angry and very excited at times when they were in the academy, but you, the families, stuck by them, and for that we appreciate that."

"We also want to thank the FOP (Fraternal Order of Police) Auxiliary for being there for these graduates," he said.

Police Chief James Smith thanked the crowd for attending.

"We are living in an exciting time in law enforcement," Smith said. "Why, do you ask, is it exciting? Because what the communities are saying is that they want to see the police in a different way. Yes, we have had to deal with Ferguson, San Bernadino, and many other bad situations these last two or three years, but I believe that it will get better and more positive."

"We are living in changing times and we have to change with them," Smith said. "We need to sit down and discuss what concerns citizens.

"There are five things you need to remember in your career.

"The first one is training. You are the next generation in law enforcement. Your training will never end.

"The second thing is courage. It is not wrong to feel scared, but you have to overcome that and do your job to the best of your ability.

"The third thing is valor. Valor is moral courage in the face of danger. Do the right thing.

"The fourth thing is family. Keep a sense of balance in your life.

"The fifth thing is faith. Remember Matthew 5:5-9. Faith is a very important part of your job. It keeps you from getting the 'you versus me' attitude.