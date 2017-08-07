77th Army Band remains alive, well as others to be cut

Although the Army plans to deactivate four Army bands and two band detachments in the next two years, Fort Sill's 77th Army Band remains alive and well.

It was announced Wednesday that Fort Sam Houston, Texas, will be losing its 323rd Army Band in 2018. Other bands on the chopping block are the 389th Army Band at U.S. Army Materiel Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala.; the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band at Fort Eustis, Va.; and the 62nd Army Band, Fort Huachuca, Ariz. The two band detachments that will stand down are at Fort Gordon, Ga., and at Fort Rucker, Ala.

Undeterred, the 77th Army Band is carrying on with its mission and even looking for new ways to reach out to the community it serves.

"77th Army Band has the privilege of being here on Fort Sill and having the name 'The Pride of Fort Sill.' We also have Costello's Own Bagpipers as part of our team, and we play a lot of various functions in Fort Sill and the surrounding communities that support military ceremonies and also connect the Army to the public, or the public to its Army," said Warrant Officer 1 Bridgette Brenmark, the band's commander.

"Music is a combat multiplier," she went on to say. "A lot of people maybe don't realize how it all fits into the Army piece. But we can't have soldiers win wars without that will to fight. So we are a big, important part of that, in keeping people resilient and motivated and having that will to keep fighting for our freedom."

Sometimes Army musicians deploy to perform for soldiers assigned to remote outposts.

"Absolutely. I myself have deployed twice with the 82nd Airborne Division. And that was a great privilege of mine, to play for soldiers in harm's way," she said.

The band's commander can't speak on the subject of the Army's reallocation of its resources.

"We get our orders from higher up and we drive on accordingly. Our personnel numbers aren't changing. Our mission's not changing. In fact, I'm continuing to work to make us more relevant in the area, have us more missions and support Fort Sill and the community as much as possible," she says.

It's possible the 77th could pick up some personnel from the deactivated units, but there's no one on its gains roster at this time. The band currently has slots for one warrant officer and 40 enlisted personnel. Due to comings and goings, it's not quite at full strength. The bagpipers are representatives of various brigades on post.

"Part of our mission is to support the recruiting mission, but our function in that is a little bit more in connection. It can be a little bit less intimidating for an Army band to go into a high school, for instance, than maybe a recruiter in uniform, but we can help facilitate that recruiter talking to our young people and hopefully continuing service in our military," Brenmark said.

"It's maybe not as well-known or as well-emphasized, but we are soldiers, and we do have to maintain all of our soldierly training. We don't just play music, though music is our mission. We also are self-supporting. We don't have support staff, so we are our own supply people, our own administrative people, our own human resource folks. And so all of my people serve double duty to keep the band up and running," she explained.

Occasionally soldier musicians may be called on to perform tasks outside their normal duties.

"If we need to help out, we help out. We're soldiers. But ideally, hopefully we're being utilized as more of a musical multiplier by our higher headquarters," she said.

In addition to all the ceremonies and social functions that they play for on post, band members frequently work with Cameron University's music students, especially when the two combine forces for their annual spring concert. It's a tradition that goes back more than 40 years.

The 77th Army Band also presents a holiday concert each December in the McMahon Memorial Auditorium as a free gift to the community. Recently, its rock combo played a concert during the Armed Forces Day Music Festival in Elmer Thomas Park and its brass band marched in the parade that day.