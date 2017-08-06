75th Brigade gets new commander

Command of the Army's largest field artillery brigade passed from Col. Nathan E. Cook II to Col. Steven P. Carpenter in a ceremony at Fort Sill Wednesday.

The officiating officer was Maj. Gen. John Uberti, deputy commanding general for maneuver of III Corps, the higher headquarters of Fort Sill's 75th Field Artillery Brigade, and also of Fort Hood, Texas. Uberti previously served at Fort Sill as garrison commander (2005-2007) and chief of staff (2007-2008). As a side note, III Corps and Fort Hood will have a farewell ceremony for him today, as he will retire in December with more than 34 years of Army service.

"It's great to be back in the shadow of Blockhouse Signal Mountain and Medicine Bluff and to be amongst stone hurlers, catapulters, archers, cannoneers, rocketeers, missileers and Redlegs," Uberti said.

"Today we thank Col. Nate Cook, his wife Traci and their two sons, Nathan and Joshua, for their service to the 75th Field Artillery Brigade, Fort Sill and the 3rd Armored Corps, and we welcome Col. Steve Carpenter, his wife Kaitlin and their five children, Ella, Kairys, Landry, Kyla and Vincent," the general said.

Uberti praised Traci Cook for keeping steady the "heartbeat of the unit," the brigade's Family Readiness Group, as its leader.

Uberti said the past two years have added to the legacy of 75th FA Brigade with a near-constant presence on the Korean Peninsula, maintaining security, assuring U.S. allies and deterring aggression, as well as supporting operations throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

"It's clear that the Diamond Brigade is essential to our national security," he said. "As you can see from the (campaign) streamers adorning the colors of the units on the field today, the nation has called on the Diamond Brigade often and will undoubtedly continue to call on them. And they'll continue to call on these outstanding soldiers who are the heart and soul of a great unit. And so, thank you to the 75th FA Brigade soldiers and your families for your dedication and hard work."

Uberti hailed Cook as "not only a competent tactical and strategic leader, but also a selfless team player, a humble subordinate as well as a compassionate leader who has mastered the balance between taking care of soldiers and families and accomplishing the mission."

Shortly after taking command, Cook faced the enormous task of deploying to the Mideast in support of Operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve with elements of the brigade still deployed in the Republic of Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan and at Fort Sill. Uberti credited Cook with making an already strong team tougher, more effective and more prepared to bring the fight to the enemy.

Former commander headed to Afghanistan

Nine rotations to the National Training Center, two corps warfighter exercises and one division warfighter exercise while battling a hurricane were all done to very high standard on his watch, the speaker said. For his next assignment, Cook is deploying to Afghanistan for a year to serve as the military adviser to the Afghanistan minister of defense.