7 local women honored for achievements

Seven women were honored for their life's accomplishments during the third annual Women of Color Expo Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The Women of Color Expo was hosted by Perry Broadcasting and Publishing, and this year's expo theme was "The Rise of the Woman." The expo is a one-day event consisting of vendors, an awards luncheon and a fashion show. According to Rochonda Hurd, Perry Publishing and Broadcasting secretary and event coordinator, the purpose of the expo is to shine a light on and appreciate the work women of color are doing in the community.