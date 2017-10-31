6th city homicide ID'd as Donald Miller

Lawton detectives are investigating the city's sixth homicide following an overnight shooting on the city's northwest side.

Donald Miller was identified as the victim of a gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer. Police were called to the 2100 block Northwest Lincoln Avenue around midnight Monday on the report of a shooting. Miller was found dead when officers arrived. The Criminal Investigative Division was called to the scene.

The suspect is believed to have originally called 911 to report the shooting. The man was taken to the police station for questioning. He later admitted to accidentally discharging the gun that was recovered at the scene.

He was booked in jail for the charge of second-degree murder but he has not made an appearance in court. More details are to follow.

"They're still piecing together more," Jenkins said. "When they get more information they (detectives) said they will provide me with it."