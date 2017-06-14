4-H camps scheduled to continue next week

Comanche County 4-H'ers have two more opportunities for summer fun next week.

A "Sewing Day" with members of the Comanche County Oklahoma Home and Community Education groups as their mentors will be from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday in the Prairie Building at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Register by calling 355-1176.

Comanche County 4-H Teen Ambassadors have scheduled a workshop called "Chemicals R Us" for 9 a.m. to noon June 22 at the Coliseum Annex, also at the fairgrounds. Participants can learn about chemical reactions using what's in the kitchen pantry. Cost is $5 or a donation of a new pre-school book per family or individual. If possible, participants should pre-enroll three days beforehand by calling 355-1176 so the Teen Ambassadors can have plenty of supplies on hand.