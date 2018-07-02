4-H campers to head 'Around the World!'

The Comanche County 4-H Teen Ambassadors will take campers on a trip "Around the World!" at a Junior Round-Up scheduled for Feb. 16-17.

Campers will visit countries around the world, stamping passports along the way, from 6-10 p.m. Feb. 16 at First Baptist East, 3302 E. Lee. Cost is $5, payable at the door.

For $10, they can stay for an overnight "lock-in" with breakfast. That part will last from 10 p.m. Feb. 16 through 9 a.m. Feb. 17. The event is open to both 4-Hers and other youth.